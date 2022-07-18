Sinclair Announces 2022 Annual Diversity Scholarship Winners

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that 17 university students have been awarded scholarships as part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program.

The scholarship program aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

“Through Sinclair’s annual scholarship program, we aim to develop and inspire the next generation of journalists and marketers and continue our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry to reflect the communities we serve,” said Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley. “We congratulate the 2022 winners and look forward to their future success.”

The program has provided more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2013. This year the program was expanded nationally and a total of $50,000 was awarded to the following students:

Lauryn Carlton - University of Missouri

Zoe Del Rosario - University of the Incarnate Word

Shaylee Gibbs - Sterling College

Sedric Granger, Jr. - Ohio University

Najla Hollins - Michigan State University

Azana Holmes, Texas A&M, San Antonio

Elise Jawed - Gonzaga University

Kaira Low - Biola University

Tairiq Marshall - San Diego State University

Melvin Perry, Jr. - University of South Carolina

Alexis Rejouls - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Mecca Thompson- University of Oklahoma

Victoria Tran - Auburn University

Brooke Ung - Biola University

Naomi Vanderlip - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Julia Woock - University of California, Riverside

Evan Wyno - USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication

The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to news teams nationwide. This includes enhanced efforts to recruit skilled and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities as well as Hispanic serving institutions.

Additional details on the scholarship and this year’s winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website (opens in new tab).