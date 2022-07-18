Sinclair Announces 2022 Annual Diversity Scholarship Winners
The scholarship program awarded $50K this year to help students seeking careers in broadcasting
BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that 17 university students have been awarded scholarships as part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program.
The scholarship program aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.
“Through Sinclair’s annual scholarship program, we aim to develop and inspire the next generation of journalists and marketers and continue our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry to reflect the communities we serve,” said Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley. “We congratulate the 2022 winners and look forward to their future success.”
The program has provided more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2013. This year the program was expanded nationally and a total of $50,000 was awarded to the following students:
- Lauryn Carlton - University of Missouri
- Zoe Del Rosario - University of the Incarnate Word
- Shaylee Gibbs - Sterling College
- Sedric Granger, Jr. - Ohio University
- Najla Hollins - Michigan State University
- Azana Holmes, Texas A&M, San Antonio
- Elise Jawed - Gonzaga University
- Kaira Low - Biola University
- Tairiq Marshall - San Diego State University
- Melvin Perry, Jr. - University of South Carolina
- Alexis Rejouls - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
- Mecca Thompson- University of Oklahoma
- Victoria Tran - Auburn University
- Brooke Ung - Biola University
- Naomi Vanderlip - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Julia Woock - University of California, Riverside
- Evan Wyno - USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication
The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to news teams nationwide. This includes enhanced efforts to recruit skilled and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities as well as Hispanic serving institutions.
Additional details on the scholarship and this year’s winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website (opens in new tab).
