Shure Names Humrichouser VP of Americas and Asia Sales

NILES, ILL.—Shure announced an expanded, global role for Mark Humrichouser, as vice president of its Americas and Asia/Pacific Sales organizations. In this role, Humrichouser leads the sales, marketing, customer training and education, customer service and product technical support functions for these regions.



Prior to this appointment, he served as vice president and general manager of the company’s Americas business unit. His other positions at Shure were general manager of the U.S. business unit and director of U.S. sales.



Mark began his career at Shure in 2006, after a nine-year tenure at Sennheiser U.S., where he served in several roles, including team manager for Professional Systems and the music industry, regional sales manager, and regional market development manager.



“Mark provides valuable and successful sales and marketing leadership,” said Ray Crawford, senior vice president of global marketing and sales. “His impressive knowledge of our industry has been instrumental in helping Shure achieve its strategic sales objectives in The Americas. I am confident that Mark will lead Shure sales in the Americas as well as in Asia with the same ability and resolve that he has demonstrated so effectively, and I congratulate him on this expanded position.”