SeaChange International Names Peter Aquino President, CEO

BOSTON—SeaChange International has appointed Peter Aquino as its new president and CEO, the company said.

With more than 30 years of experience in technology, media and telecommunications, Aquino takes on the new roles as SeaChange transitions to tech-forward use cases for cable and streaming customers, it said.

“With our strong balance sheet, enhanced product portfolio and continued momentum, this is the right time to attract a high-caliber leader like Pete to take SeaChange to the next level of growth and profitability,” said Robert Pons, chairman of the board. “The board and I have known Pete for many years and are confident that his experience and relationships with cable MSOs, telcos, vendors, and partners will benefit our team, customers and ultimately drive value for our shareholders.”

Aquino is serving as chairman and CEO of Spartacus Acquisition Corp. and will continue in those roles until the business is combined with NextNav, a next-gen GPS developer, in a deal that’s expected to close in Q4 2021. He is also expected to join the board of NextNav.

Prior to joining Spartacus A.C., Aquino served as chairman and CEO of Internap Corp., chairman and CEO of Primus Telecommunications Group, and president and CEO of RCN Corp. At RCN Corp., he led the company’s transformation into an all-digital HDTV cable multiple system operator (MSO) and created an advanced metro-fiber network. Aquino began his career at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon) in 1983.

“I am very excited to join SeaChange at such a pivotal time in its growth and potential for new innovation given its decades of performance and software development,” said Aquino. “We have an opportunity to leverage SeaChange’s strong skillset and technology platform to continue to lean forward on strengthening our existing video and advertising capabilities, and accelerate our momentum as a leading provider of streaming services in a global TAM that is exploding.”