Scripps Promotes Lyn Plantinga To Lead Local Media Operations

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Co. has promoted veteran local television leader Lyn Plantinga to senior vice president of local media, effective immediately. In this role, Plantinga will lead local media operations, overseeing Scripps’ team of regional vice presidents.

Plantinga will also continue to serve as general manager for WTVF, Nashville, Tennessee’s CBS-affiliated local television station owned by Scripps.

She has served as regional vice president and general manager for the last year, overseeing Scripps’ local television stations in Nashville, Lexington, Cleveland, Buffalo and Cincinnati.

Plantinga will report to Dean Littleton, who was promoted to executive vice president of media broadcast operations last month.

“Lyn is a seasoned local media leader, committed to operational excellence, strong financial performance and leading teams to deliver quality, objective journalism,” Littleton said. “This new role will allow her to work closely with all of Scripps’ local stations, our employees and the communities Scripps serves.”

Plantinga got her start in broadcast television as an intern at WTVF more than 30 years ago. She held a number of leadership roles at the station—including assistant news director, national sales manager and station manager—before being named the station’s vice president and general manager in 2015.

WTVF, known on-air as NewsChannel 5, is Nashville’s top-rated station in every local daypart and has generated strong connections in the community, Scripps said. For example, Plantinga’s team has raised money to give more than 40,000 books to children in Title One low-income schools in the area. In addition, after reporting on medical costs and their impact, the station purchased and eliminated more than $1.8 million in medical debt for its neighbors.

NewsChannel 5’s “Safe Places” initiative also led the way for new storm shelters in 48 Middle Tennessee counties.

Under her leadership, WTVF has been honored with the most prestigious awards in journalism, including national Peabody Awards; Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University awards; the National Headliner Award; the National Edward R. Murrow Award; and several regional Murrow and Emmy awards.

Plantinga serves on the boards of the Scripps Howard Fund and the General Hospital Foundation, where she is past board chair. She is past board president of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters, past news committee chair of the CBS Affiliates Board and has held board leadership positions with Second Harvest Food Bank, Adventure Science Center and Leadership Nashville. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.