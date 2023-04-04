Scripps Taps Dean Littleton to Head Up Local News Operations
Littleton had been VP/GM at Scripps' Denver7 KMGH-TV since 2017
CINCINNATI—Dean Littleton, vice president and general manager at Denver7 KMGH-TV since 2017, has been appointed senior vice president of local media for The E.W. Scripps Company, one of several appointments announced as part of the organization’s restructuring.
Littleton will be responsible for directing the operations of Scripps’ local stations. Prior to joining Scripps to run KMGH, he was general manager at WATE-TV in Knoxville (2013-2017) and general sales manager at WVLT-TV in Knoxville (2008-2013), KUSA-TV in Denver (2007-2008) and WBIR-TV in Knoxville (2000-2007). He started his career as a news photographer/editor at WBIR.
“Dean has shown tremendous leadership in Denver,” said Lisa Knutson, chief operating officer. “He is committed to great journalism, and he has a vision for increasing engagement and growing trust with our communities.”
Knutson also announced the following:
- Frank Friedman, senior vice president of data, insights and research, will oversee data strategy, analytics and business insights. Jon Marks is vice president and chief research officer.
- Mark Gray, senior vice president of network and station operations, will be responsible for network and technical infrastructure that supports local and networks operations. Ray Thurber is vice president and chief engineer and innovation officer.
- Joe Naylor, senior vice president of streaming and digital platforms, will oversee development of the company’s consumer streaming and digital strategy for all local and network brands.
- Michael O’Brian, senior vice president and chief distribution officer, will oversee the team responsible for managing distribution across numerous platforms, including cable, satellite and virtual carriers as well as multicast spectrum.
