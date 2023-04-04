Scripps Taps Dean Littleton to Head Up Local News Operations

CINCINNATI—Dean Littleton, vice president and general manager at Denver7 KMGH-TV since 2017, has been appointed senior vice president of local media for The E.W. Scripps Company, one of several appointments announced as part of the organization’s restructuring.

Littleton will be responsible for directing the operations of Scripps’ local stations. Prior to joining Scripps to run KMGH, he was general manager at WATE-TV in Knoxville (2013-2017) and general sales manager at WVLT-TV in Knoxville (2008-2013), KUSA-TV in Denver (2007-2008) and WBIR-TV in Knoxville (2000-2007). He started his career as a news photographer/editor at WBIR.

“Dean has shown tremendous leadership in Denver,” said Lisa Knutson, chief operating officer. “He is committed to great journalism, and he has a vision for increasing engagement and growing trust with our communities.”

Knutson also announced the following: