Ross Video to introduce Vision Octane switcher at NAB

Ross Video will introduce at NAB the Vision Octane, an eight MLE switcher.

The Vision Octane includes 35 full-screen HD animation stores, 24 channels of 3-D DVE with WARP capability, 96 inputs, 48 outputs, and a total of 56 keyers — 32 full keyers, 12 auxkey mixer/keyers on the aux bus outputs and 12 DVE key combiners.

Vision Octane can be loaded with any number of MLEs from one to eight. It can match any application and be combined with up to nine different control panels.

The entire Vision series ships with a new 3G infrastructure as a standard feature. Stereoscopic 3-D capabilities and comprehensive iMag MultiScreen support will also be shown at NAB.