Roku Expands Cross-Platform Measurement Capabilities With Nielsen

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that it is working with Roku to enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings.

The agreement means that marketers running ads with Roku can deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home.

"Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV to follow consumers. However, brands want consistent measurement across screens," said Kim Gilberti, senior vice president of product management, Nielsen. "Marketers can now better evaluate CTV inventory's unique reach and frequency in conjunction with their entire Roku buy in a comparable and comprehensive manner, and advertisers can reduce waste and help ensure that relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across devices. This release brings us one step closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens with Nielsen ONE."

"We believe that all TV ads will be accountable and measurable," added Asaf Davidov, head of ad measurement and research at Roku. "Our direct consumer relationship, our scale, and our tech all make us uniquely positioned to work with Nielsen to make measurement simpler and more accurate as marketers shift spend to TV streaming."

Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will initially be available in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings and will underpin audience deduplication in Nielsen ONE, the company's forthcoming cross-media measurement platform, upon release in December 2022.

This announcement builds upon a longstanding relationship between Roku and Nielsen that began with Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measurement in 2016. Since then, more than 200 advertisers have measured their TV streaming campaigns on Roku, the companies said.

Nielsen also stressed that the expansion of measurement capabilities on the Roku platform is an important step toward delivering a consistent and comparable cross-media solution with Nielsen ONE.