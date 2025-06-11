Roku and Dentsu Release New Data on Shoppable TV

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku, Inc. and Dentsu have released a new study indicating that consumers are increasingly open to shopping directly from their TV screens, and that they pay more attention to ads reflecting their personal interests and purchasing habits.

The study found, however, that personalization isn’t enough to drive engagement or purchases. What ultimately drives engagement is the tangible benefits consumers believe they are being offered, the researchers reported. Whether it’s exclusive offers, time savings, or personalized recommendations, viewers are more likely to act when they feel they’re getting something meaningful in return, the study found.

“It's not just about making products clickable—we must create experiences that resonate and solve real needs,” said Jeffrey Bustos, senior vice president retail media analytics, at Merkle in a statement about the results. “Shoppable TV ads have immense potential to drive engagement and conversion, but to scale, they must deliver clear value to consumers. With platforms like Roku, passive viewing can turn into active buying, and brands can connect meaningfully with audiences and drive measurable results.”

Additional key findings of the study include:

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of consumers say they pay more attention to ads that reflect their personal interests and purchase habits.

71% of consumers are more attentive to ads for brands or products they’ve previously purchased.

Nearly half of streamers also report they would pay attention to ads that allow them to purchase items featured in movies, shows, or live events. Particularly when the shopping experience feels like a natural extension of the content—especially in categories like apparel and electronics, which consumers note are the top two retail categories in terms of retail media ad attention.

Personalized ads based on shopping behavior and past purchases are perceived as valuable by over two-thirds of respondents.

However, there's a noticeable gap between perceived value and actual attention: while 83% say relevant ads are valuable, only 34% report paying attention to them.

Over half of streamers would be interested in adding a product that they see advertised on their TV to a digital shopping cart, or in purchasing a product from their TV using pre-saved credentials from a retailer. These personalized experiences break the mold and command streamer consideration.

Even when purchases aren’t immediate, shoppable ad units build meaningful brand equity. According to Kantar Milward Brown Roku normative averages, combining video ads with interactive formats delivers a 58% increase in unaided brand recall. Even when they don’t drive immediate purchases, shoppable ad units play a crucial role in building long-term brand equity.

Ads that help users discover content or enable seamless shopping experiences capture the attention of over half of all viewers—proving that interactive formats don’t just engage, they break through the noise and leave lasting impressions, with or without an immediate conversion.

“Being named a preferred CTV partner by Dentsu reinforces the power of Roku’s platform to deliver both performance and brand impact,” said Sal Candela, vice president of global agency partnerships, Roku. “Together with Dentsu, we're showing that shoppable experiences on the biggest screen in the home can drive real results—from building brand equity to inspiring immediate action. For marketers, the message is clear: with Roku, the future of TV is actionable.”

The online survey for the study was conducted by Luth Research among 1,000 U.S. respondents. All participants reported using at least one ad-supported streaming service and accessing content through a smart TV or TV streaming device. Additionally, all respondents engaged with at least one social media platform weekly.

More information is available here.