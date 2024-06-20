Reuters Selects Sony Cameras for Its Worldwide Video Group

SYDNEY—Sony has announced that the global news agency Reuters has selected Alpha and XDCAM cameras, G Master lenses and audio equipment to equip its video journalists across the world.

The fleet will be using Alpha 7S III, and PXW-Z280 as their main shooting kit, paired with UWP-D wireless audio.

The cameras and associated equipment have now started shipping to 23 Reuters locations across the world.

This investment from Reuters builds on a long-standing relationship between Reuters and Sony. Sony’s Media Backbone Hive is already in use at Reuters as its main multi-platform news production system.

“Sony has designed its cameras to operate to the best of their abilities in high pressure environments such as news gathering,” explained Sony Australia CCS group manager Anthony Kable. “We do this so we can provide the world’s leading media organizations with cameras that are ultimately reliable whilst producing the very best picture quality so they can capture news whenever required. Reuters' decision to choose Sony cameras for its worldwide video group is a great example of that philosophy in action.”

Sony said that the PXW-Z280 has become an industry standard, thanks to its ease of use, electronic variable ND filter and Sony’s Instant HDR workflow, eliminating the need for color grading. Its advanced network features and multiple format support means it can easily, securely and wirelessly fit into a cloud-based news gathering workflow.

Since its launch, the Alpha 7S III has established itself as a go to camera for on location content creators needing a compact form factor and exceptional picture quality, Sony added.

The advanced autofocus performance for hybrid use, together with its outstanding low light performance were key features in Reuters’ decision making, the company said. Sony’s E-Mount strategy will also provide journalists with the flexibility to capture images in their truest form, when perfectly paired with the vast options of Sony lenses of their choosing, including the SEL2470GM2.

Both cameras benefit from the connectivity features needed to easily connect to the cloud for seamless and reliable content transfer, from the capture location back to the remote broadcast unit, particularly critical for news gathering, with its emphasis on speed.