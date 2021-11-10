Quortex Unveils Cloud-Native Livestreaming Solution

RENNES, France—OTT-native live delivery solution provider Quortex today launched Quortex I/O, a cloud-native platform that gives content owners control over resources and bandwidth needed to stream live and launch new services.

With the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, users can deliver pop-up or 24/7 online channels to reach audiences around the globe.

Quortex I/O is based on the company’s patented “Just-In-Time-Everything” technology. It maximizes live streaming benefits and minimizes risks associated with online event launches, the company said.

Users are charged for Quortex I/O on a pay-as-you-use basis and only pay for the bitrates subscribers consume while watching content. They can even be charged by the specific user profiles being transcoded, it said.

“Our approach makes streaming a risk-free opportunity for engaging audiences with personalized content based on a subscriber’s characteristics, with no need for an external management system,” said Quortex CEO Marc Baillavoine.

“Subscribers can be analyzed to understand their preferences, the type of devices they use or where they are located and more. We’ve designed Quortex I/O to be as simple as it should be while delivering a sustainable option for streaming content anywhere globally through the cloud.”

By taking advantage of the latest cloud technologies, Quortex I/O lets users deploy only the resources required for a livestream. The platform also can use cloud providers’ unused capacity.

See Quortex at IBC 2021 Stand 5.C33.