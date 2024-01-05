Quickplay Touts “Record” Growth

TORONTO—Quickplay has announced that it was involved in “another banner year” of OTT transformation at scale that saw the company involved in the launch of multiple new services for MSG+, YES Network, Pilipinas Live, Allen Media Group's Local Now and The Weather Channel and others.

"What we accomplished in the past year was hands-down an industry record," said André Christensen, CEO and Co-founder of Quickplay. "Our team and our superior architecture were exceptional in driving massive change that accelerated the streaming ambitions of some of the industry's biggest brands, as well as in roadmapping and executing on the next wave of streaming innovation. We have become the No. 1 trusted go-to-partner for Tier 1 sports and entertainment for future-proofing and solving their transformation needs."

The company reported that its cloud-native, open architecture platform supported the simultaneous migration and launch of multiple new Tier 1 services across the globe, while at the same time accommodating significant growth from existing customers.

The Quickplay platform handled the most complex and diverse use cases in the industry and expedited the ability of customers to future-proof their businesses, reshaping sports and entertainment experiences for tens of millions of consumers around the world, while laying the groundwork for an AI-driven future.

"Architecture matters in OTT: ours is enabling customers to control their own roadmaps and monetization strategies, leading to better business outcomes and time-to-market advantages in delivering innovation to their consumers," Christensen continued. "These architectural advantages have also allowed our customers to set the pace in applying AI marketplace capabilities that enhance customer engagement and drive monetization."

Quickplay also reported that Tier 1 providers such as MSG Networks' MSG+, Rogers Sports & Media's Sportsnet SN NOW, PLDT Smart, Cignal TV, Pilipinas Live, aha, and others are leveraging the platform’s architecture to control their product roadmaps.

Quickplay's architecture helped power the company to multiple awards, most notably a second straight Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment and that Quickplay's latest collaboration with Google Cloud, which debuted at IBC 2023, also provides generative AI-powered consumer engagement, satisfaction, and monetization tools

"In the near future, AI and super aggregation both will be essential to OTT providers' success," said Paul Pastor, CBO and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "Our platform's seamless integration with cloud providers' AI marketplaces and the ability to aggregate video and digital services will enable service innovation and differentiation – defining market winners in the years to come."'

Quickplay will be hosting meetings in its suite at the Aria Resort and Casino at CES 2024 in Las Vegas Jan. 9-12.