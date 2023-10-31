Prime Video Is #1 in New Ranking of Top 10 Subscription Video Services

DALLAS—Parks Associates has released an updated list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services. The new list, which is based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2023 from the firm's Streaming Video Tracker, shows Prime Video has maintained its #1 position, followed by Netflix as #2.

Notably changes in the rankings include Paramount+ moved ahead of ESPN+, and YouTube Premium pushed into the 10th position for the first time.

The research firm also reported that 89% of broadband households have at least one OTT service, 41% have used an AVOD service in the past 30 days, and 29% subscribe to eight or more OTT subscriptions.

"The market for subscription services is saturated, and consumers continue to experiment with ad-supported services as they evaluate their budgets," said Eric Sorensen, director of the streaming video tracker at Parks Associates. Sorensen confirmed a continued shift toward FAST and AVOD services, as well as the bundling of channels, services, and creative distribution partnerships.

The new top 10 is U.S. subscription services is:

Prime Video

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

MAX

Paramount+

ESPN+

Peacock

Apple TV+

YouTube Premium

"Streaming services are seeking a sustainable, profitable business model in the midst of incredible change," said Jennifer Kent, vice president of research, Parks Associates. "For the first time, all three tech giants with notable streaming services – Amazon, Google, and Apple – made the top 10 top SVOD list, emphasizing the power of the new platform players. We expect prices to continue to rise and more aggregation and bundling as media giants stake out their role in the future of entertainment."