PESA expands VidBlox media extender line with new version of coax/fiber 3G-SDI to DVI-I converters

PESA has released the VidBlox 3G-NE-F, which receives coax or fiber-optic 3G-SDI serial digital video signals over a single fiber or coax cable and converts the SMPTE 424M-compliant signal into a DVI or component analog video output. The 3G-NE-F is compatible with PESA’s full line of 3G-SDI fiber and coax extenders, converters, routers and switchers. The VidBlox 3G-NE-F supports de-embedding of audio from the SMPTE signal, USB local control and two1080p60 inputs. Using the VidBlox GUI interface, input sources can be set for auto-detect or set via software to receive a signal from a specific input port. The one BNC port supports SMPTE 424M inputs at 1080p60 and allows cable connections up to 80m. The fiber port supports SMPTE 424M inputs and allows cable distances up to 10km using single-mode cable or up to 400m using 50/125µ multimode cable.

The 3G-NE-F can automatically recognize an active 3G-SDI serial digital video input and convert it to a DVI, VGA, RGsB, RGBHV or YPbPr component video output. It can be used as a stand-alone converter box or configured as part of PESA’s DVI and 3G-SDI switching systems. Configuration features of the 3G-NE-F include an output resolution scaler; a selectable option for output signals in DVI, VGA, RGsB, RGBHV or YPbPr; a diagnostic page for fiber-optics status; and a selectable “black” test pattern to keep an active link with the monitor or projector during situations where sensitive video needs to be blanked. For coax-only requirements, PESA offers the 3G-NE-C, which excludes the fiber input port while still offering all the same features and benefits of the 3G-NE-F.

Optional rack-mount kits support two VidBlox modules in 1RU or four modules in 2RU. Both rack frames are equipped with integrated power distribution, which reduces the number of external power plugs needed as well as provides support for redundant power.

The 3G-NE-F is designed to support output resolutions up to 1920 x 1200@60Hz and audio outputs for analog stereo. VidBlox can be used in complex multimonitor, multiresolution routing systems found in many applications.