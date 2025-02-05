Perifery Acquires Pixitmedia to Expand AI-Powered Media Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Perifery, a division of DataCore, has agreed to acquire the assets of Pixitmedia from its owner Kalray, targeting the Media and Entertainment (M&E) market.

Perifery says integrating Pixtimedia’s front-line file system solutions that support numerous media asset management systems with Perifery’s media-centric storage and AI-enabled workflows will broaden Perifery’s reach across the M&E industry.

Perifery was formed by DataCore as a vertical M&E-focused business to provide solutions for the storage, discovery, and monetization of assets. Perifery’s product suite provides AI-driven analytics, near-line archive, and resilient archival solutions. Pixitmedia’s data management platform is designed for distributed workloads to enable simultaneous editing, secured content sharing, and access to files across global locations, while preventing data loss and unauthorized access, Perifery said.

Dave Zabrowski Chief Executive Officer, DataCore said: “With the acquisition of Pixitmedia, we continue to deliver against Perifery's vertical-focused competitive growth strategy in Media and Entertainment. Perifery will now empower media and entertainment professionals with AI-enriched content ingestion, high-performance file systems, and scalable archive capabilities. By integrating Pixitmedia's innovative technologies into our complementary end-to-end solutions, we are driving transformative efficiency across the entire media landscape."

This is Perifery’s third acquisition in the past two years; the company bought Object Matrix in January 2023 to add nearline and active archive storage solutions to its portfolio, while the acquisition of Workflow Intelligent Nexus (WIN) later that same year, added Generative AI, enabling faster expansive, intelligent search, and accelerating decision-making based on media content.

Perifery counts BBC Studioworks and NBCUniversal among its most prominent M&E clients; Pixitmedia customers include Molinare, Envy Post Production, Fox Sports, among others.

The acquisition of Pixitmedia allows now means Perifery can offer the following capabilities to its clients:

AI & Ingest: Enabled through the WIN acquisition, Perifery AI+ offers automated workflows and metadata creation to accelerate content discovery.

Tier 0/Tier 1 File Storage: Powered by Pixitmedia’s state-of-the-art high-performance and parallel file system (known as Pixstor), purpose-built for demanding media requirements.

Nearline Archive: Strengthened by Object Matrix’s expertise in secure and scalable storage.

Super-Scalable S3 Private Cloud: Delivered through Perifery’s Swarm technology for asset archive.

Ben Lever, Co-founder and Business Line Leader of Pixitmedia said: “By integrating our expertise in high-performance file-based technology enabling media workloads with Perifery's object-based media archival solutions, we are redefining the possibilities for media workflows. This strategic acquisition enables us to provide unparalleled value to our customers in media and entertainment, equipping them with innovative, end-to-end workflow solutions that seamlessly scale to meet their evolving creative and post-production demands. Our focus remains on empowering media professionals to push the boundaries of their craft while optimizing efficiency and productivity in their workflows.”

Andy Darcy, CTO of Advanced Systems Group LLC, which partners with Perifery, said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the media and entertainment technology industry. By integrating Pixitmedia into its portfolio, Perifery enhances its already robust product offerings, providing even more innovative solutions to address the industry's evolving demands.

"As a proud partner of Perifery, we are thrilled to collaborate with them during this transformative period and to leverage the expanded capabilities this acquisition brings. This strategic move firmly establishes Perifery as a leader in the space, and we are excited to help our customers harness the benefits of these enhanced solutions.”