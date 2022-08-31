Paramount+ Launches Showtime Bundle

NEW YORK—In a notable example of how major streamers are looking to bundle their services to attract and retain subscribers in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape, Paramount+ has launched a bundle that will bring together its library of original series, hit shows and popular movies together with the Showtime service’s premium portfolio of programming.

The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available to U.S. subscribers at a special, limited time price of $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan with ads and $12.99 per month for the Premium Plan.

Following the special introductory pricing, which is available through Oct. 2, the bundle will be available for $11.99 for the Essential tier or $14.99 for the ad-free Premium tier.

“The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

The new product experience, which is available for purchase across platforms, allows for simplified sign-up and easier discovery of programming from Paramount+ and Showtime, all within the Paramount+ app.

The ad-supported Essential Plan combines marquee sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBS News Network.

The Premium Plan features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S. The Showtime service with its unparalleled roster of hit original content, live sports and theatrical films, will be commercial-free for both Paramount+ plans.

The new Paramount+ with Showtime experience will begin rolling out across platforms on August 31.

In addition to the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle, Showtime will continue to be available separately for $10.99 as a standalone service and through other third-party distributors.