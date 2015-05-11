Panasonic Kicks Off 2015 Product Roadshows

NEWARK, N.J. — Panasonic has announced an upcoming series of hands-on demonstrations and presentations of new products showcased at the recent NAB Show, as well as in-depth instruction on shooting techniques for the VariCam 35 and VariCam HS camera/recorders. These two-day events are slated in May and June in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, and Dallas.

On the first day, attendees will learn about Panasonic’s newest professional video products, including the AG-DVX200 4K handheld camcorder, VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS camera/recorders, AW-HE40 and AW-HE130 integrated 1080p PTZ cameras, cloud-based video streaming solutions and more.

Day two will consist of a workshop on shooting with the VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS high-speed 2/3-inch camera/recorders. The workshop covers the many functions of the VariCam 35 and VariCams, including in-depth instruction on camera operation and workflows.

All events are free, but early reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

Future dates for this roadshow tour are:

May 20 in Chicago at Daufenbach Camera, 320 N. Damen Ave., Suite D201, Chicago

May 27 in New York City at Video Dimensions Inc., 545 W. 45th St., 5th floor

June 27 in Atlanta at John Sharaf Photography, 1231 Booth St. NW, Atlanta

June 24 in Dallas at MPS Studios,141 Regal Row, Dallas