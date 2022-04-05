Omnicom Media Group Integrates LG Smart-TV Inventory Into Its Ad Buying System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—In a major deal with one of the world’s largest ad agencies that could significantly boost the connected TV ad space, LG Ads Solutions, the connected TV and cross-screen advertising arm of LG Electronics, has announced an agreement with Omnicom Media Group (OMG) to bring LG smart TV and cross-screen ad inventory to Omnicom agencies and clients.

This agreement comes at a time when the industry expects to see connected TV (CTV) spending for the year reach $19.1 billion and could fuel further growth by making it easier for OMG agencies and clients to access LG’s CTV data and to carry out CTV ad campaigns on more than 20 million homes with LG smart TVs.

As part of the agreement, LG Ads Solutions data will be integrated within Omni, Omnicom’s industry-leading operating system. That will allow account teams across OMG to activate advanced targeting segments from Omni across more than 20 million LG smart TV households in the U.S. and allow OMG agencies to run TV campaigns across all addressable LG smart TVs in the U.S.

“LG Ads Solutions brings one of the industry’s largest observed TV data sets to the Omni platform, as well as access to its premium CTV media inventory,” says Slavi Samardzija, CEO of Annalect, the data and analytics division of OMG that developed and manages Omni. “This partnership is a natural continuation of our efforts to transform the effects of data and analytics on media, while giving our clients access to the best view of both consumer behaviors and media inventory, paired with the highest level of precision.”

Additionally, all media available through LG Ads Solutions, including exclusive native ads, CTV video and cross-screen ads, will be accessible through Omni’s media inventory graph, which delivers a precise view of the quality, value and availability of inventory in the marketplace.

“Omnicom’s vision for bringing more transparency and quality consumer experiences to CTV is directly in line with our initiatives for more open access to high-value smart TV data and for guaranteed outcomes for advertisers, where CTV media is only paid for when campaign objectives are met,” explained LG Ads Solutions Chief Executive Officer Raghu Kodige.