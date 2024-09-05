Chyron Introduces PAINT 9.8, Virtual Placement 7.6

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has updated its sports analysis portfolio with new versions of PAINT, its illustrated replay solution, and Virtual Placement, the company said today.

PAINT 9.8 enables sports broadcasters to drive high-end replay playout and telestration from a single system. Its new standalone playlist management toolset allows operators to create and manage up to nine playlists for seamless clip playback during live broadcasts. It also makes fast work of assembling highlight packages and replays on the fly, it said.

The updated workflow maintains simple telestration operations with live and editable clip assets that can be modified easily on the fly, it said.

Other new capabilities available in the release include:

Enhanced built-in graphics package with modern graphic assets.

Intuitive tools for quick customization of illustrations to match team branding.

New analysis tools, including pass counter and line distance calculator.

“PAINT 9.8 is a game-changer in how producers handle replay and telestration during live production,” said Chyron product manager Andreas Olsson. “The ability to drive illustrated replay playlists entirely from within PAINT eliminates the requirement for a third-party replay server with a dedicated operator. Our team is making professional telestration and analysis far more accessible to the sports broadcast market with this exciting new functionality.”

Chyron’s Virtual Placement 7.6 release enhances optical tracking and calibration, making it even more effective for use during coverage of American football. The update offers greater precision, especially for NFL and NCAA fields—even when conditions such as thin field lines or varying lighting exist, it said.

Other new enhancements include:

A red zone tool specifically designed for professional football that gives viewers real-time visual cues throughout games.

Improved down and distance with enhanced game clock integration.

The ability to display game clocks in 3D.

Greater animation and graphics positioning capabilities.

The products can be used together. Doing so gives broadcasters the ability to deliver live sports coverage that is dynamic and visually stunning, it said.