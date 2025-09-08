Samsung: Buy a 2025 Glare Free TV and Get ESPN Unlimited for Free

Samsung and ESPN have launched a limited time promotion for the ESPN Unlimited streaming service and new Samsung Glare Free TVs that will provide customers who buy select models with free access to the ESPN direct-to-consumer services, a $299.99 annual value.

“We want fans everywhere to have the best sports watching experience possible,” says Lydia Cho, head of product, Home Electronics at Samsung Electronics America. “Sunlight should never be your biggest rival when watching your favorite team play. Samsung Glare Free TVs help you virtually eliminate reflections, so fans catch every play in pixel-perfect detail, without distraction. Plus, Samsung TVs with the enhanced ESPN app will make your home the ultimate place to watch sports all year long.”

As previously reported, the ESPN Unlimited app offers access to all of ESPN’s linear networks as well as ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year.

Eligible models include the Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN990F, QN900F) Neo QLED 4K (QN90F, QN1EF), OLED (S95F) and The Frame Pro. Buyers of those TV will be able to tune into the ESPN app across Samsung TVs and monitors.

“This collaboration with Samsung represents an exciting step forward in bringing unparalleled access to the best sports content to fans everywhere,” said Jo Fox, senior vice president of ESPN Marketing. “This offer makes it easier than ever for sports enthusiasts of any kind to immerse themselves in the action they love, right from the comfort of their living rooms. We’re redefining how fans experience sports together at home, combining the leading picture and screen quality of Samsung TVs with ESPN’s dynamic content to deliver a truly game-changing experience in a way that only Samsung and ESPN can.”

Samsung described the eligible TVs as follows:

"Samsung OLED (S95F): Enjoy a stunning, cinematic picture with dramatic contrast on our brightest OLED with virtually no glare.

Neo QLED 4K (QN90F): Take in the amazingly detailed picture and vivid color on this glare-free screen for viewing without distraction, even in the brightest rooms.

Neo QLED 8K (QN990F): Experience our flagship 8K TV with our most powerful processor, Samsung Vision AI1, a Glare Free screen and a wireless connection hub2.

The Frame Pro: Our most advanced Art TV offers a spectacular picture and stunning, sleek design – unlocking a collection of world-renowned artworks3 on a gallery-worthy display.."

To learn more about this offer, visit Samsung.com/SportsTVs .

