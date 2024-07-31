Cineverse Inks Video Content Deal with Spotify

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has announced a deal to distribute video content for the first time on Spotify. The agreement includes programming from both Cineverse's channel partners as well as additional titles curated from the company's content library of more than 70,000 films and television shows.

The availability of this programming – typically only able to be watched on SVOD, AVOD and FAST – is the latest example of Spotify’s push to become a major new home for video content discovery.

Spotify recently announced that there are now more than 250,000 video podcasts on the platform with more than 170 million users having consumed video.

Titles from Cineverse's portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels now available via video on Spotify include Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Land of the Lost, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, The FBI Files and comedy specials from Jeff Dunham, Jim Gaffigan, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Hadish, Kathleen Madigan and Gary Owen, and more.

"As streaming platforms and device companies continue to expand to provide consumers more and more options to enjoy content where and when they want it, it was natural for us to explore distribution with Spotify," said Marc Rashba, executive vice president of partnerships at Cineverse. "As we have learned from the success of the Cineverse Podcast Network, Spotify has a massive reach and value, and we are now in a strong first-mover position to take advantage of this new opportunity."

Cineverse reported that it was able to quickly get the content onto Spotify using Cineverse's proprietary content and audience management platform Matchpoint Dispatch.