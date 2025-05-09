Samsung Ads Debuts the Samsung Television Network

NEW YORK—During the IAB NewFronts 2025, Samsung Ads announced the debut of STN, the Samsung Television Network, a FAST channel with live content that will be available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

STN offers an extensive slate of live sports, music, movies, and late-night programming, It's launch illustrates the growing interest in live streaming content in the CTV ad space.

During the NewFronts, Samsung also unveiled new interactive ad formats and data-driven solutions, including Optimal Reach, GameBreaks, Performance Conversion, and Data+,

“It’s no longer enough for marketers to justify the status quo—they need breakthrough performance, and that’s exactly what Samsung Ads is built to deliver,” said Michael Scott, vice president and head of ad sales and operations at Samsung Ads. “This year, we’re empowering our partners to go beyond the limits of traditional CTV with next-gen innovation, strategic partnerships, and tools that turn attention into action and media into measurable impact.”

Samsung Television Network (STN) is what Samsung is billing as a “broad-FAST channel” that brings viewers a curated selection of Samsung TV Plus’ most in-demand programming and A-list talent—from the Legends of Late Night David Letterman and Conan O’Brien to Emmy-winning series like Killing Eve—along with live sports and must-see events.

Samsung Television Network will also serve as the live exclusive home for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour.

“As the #1 streaming service on Samsung TVs, we’re not just following viewer trends—we’re shaping them,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “Through deep insights and personalized curation, we’re delivering the content audiences love in an unbeatable format. We’re rewriting the rules of streaming and teaming up with A-list talent to bring exclusive entertainment to the biggest screen in the home. This strategy has fueled more than 30% viewership growth this year, and with our newly announced partnerships, we’re positioning Samsung TV Plus for even greater momentum and market leadership in the year ahead.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As part of its presentation, the company released new data showing Samsung TV Plus is experiencing a banner year for growth, surpassing 88 million monthly active users.

In another first, Samsung TV Plus is partnering with the global leader in podcasts, Spotify, to deliver a dedicated channel from ‘The Ringer,’ which is home to some of the most popular podcasts and most recognizable talent in sports and pop culture, exclusively to Samsung TV Plus.

In terms of interactive ads and new advertising technologies, the company described them as follows:

"Samsung Ads is disrupting the shoppable TV game with next-generation interactive experiences through ShoppingBreaks, launching later this year. This sophisticated ad format will shorten the path to purchase, enabling consumers to buy directly from their TVs. ShoppingBreaks will serve creator-hosted, short-form content within Samsung TV Plus ad breaks with a clear call to action."

"ShoppingBreaks is one of many interactive solutions Samsung is investing in, including GameBreaks—a portfolio of interactive mini-games like The Six that turn traditional ad breaks into remarkable moments, and boost brand recall by 1.5x over standard video ads. In 2025, Samsung has plans to add eight new games to the GameBreaks franchise, providing brands with even more interactive opportunities to connect with consumers."

"Smarter Signals: Unlocking Performance Through Proprietary Data. Samsung Ads is also putting the power of its unrivaled data to work to help businesses level up their media campaigns and solve their biggest challenges."

"Data+: Pushing the boundaries of performance advertising, Samsung Ads is now making more TV data available to clients in an aggregated and privacy-compliant manner via secure environments. Through partnerships with leading data clean rooms to enable privacy law-compliant data matching—including Snowflake, LiveRamp (Habu Clean Room), and Infosum—the Data+ offering allows advertisers to deduplicate reach across linear and CTV viewing, run audience overlap analyses of data against Samsung’s TV Universe to more accurately determine scale, and enhance the ability to understand consumer behavior after campaign exposure."

"Samsung Audience Collectives: Powered by AI and Samsung’s first-party TV and mobile data, Audience Collectives delivers more than 600 segments for brands to better reach their most critical audiences, from Travelers to Audiobook Enthusiasts and everything in between."

"Samsung Ads’ new suite of full-funnel solutions enables brand partners to solve their biggest challenge: reaching more consumers, more accurately across today’s fragmented ecosystem."

"Optimal Reach—an industry-leading solution that identifies duplicated audiences and uncovers previously unexposed viewers across both linear and AVOD. With this market-leading solution, Samsung Ads enables advertisers to extend reach, reduce waste, and activate with greater precision."

"Also available to marketers now is Creative Canvas, Samsung Ads’ new turnkey solution for building action-driven, interactive ad experiences, which turns existing video assets into dynamic high-impact creative. With formats like QR-enabled ads and vertical video, Creative Canvas makes it easier than ever for brands to drive discovery, boost ROI, and connect with consumers on the biggest screen in the home."