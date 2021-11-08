NCTC, Qwilt Partner on Network Upgrades for Improved Streaming

LENEXA, Kan. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. and Qwilt have announced a joint initiative to upgrade NCTC member networks across the United States with Qwilt’s CDN technology and services based on Open Caching.

“In an ever-changing business climate, it’s important for NCTC to bring cutting edge supplier partners to our members and Qwilt is just that," said Lou Borrelli, CEO NCTC. "Qwilt’s unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software will help our members address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and position them for their current and future customer needs.”

NCTC and Qwilt are offering this CDN upgrade to qualifying NCTC members. The upgrade includes Qwilt-provided CDN hardware installed in NCTC member networks as well as Qwilt software and cloud services.

Qwilt’s CDN service offers open APIs to content publishers so every NCTC member that deploys this solution will be federated together by Qwilt’s cloud service into a unified CDN, making onboarding for content providers simple.

Major content providers have already expressed their support for Open Caching as an attractive model for content delivery and a solution they will use to meet their content delivery requirements in NCTC member networks, the companies said.

Qwilt’s innovative model for content delivery, taking hold with service providers around the world, is based on Open Caching which was developed by the Streaming Video Alliance through a multi-year collaboration across the streaming ecosystem.

Qwilt’s solution has already been deployed by major service providers around the world and has been operational for many years, providing high quality delivery of content for some of the world’s largest streaming platforms.

“NCTC’s goal is to bring the most impactful technology solutions and offers to our membership,” said Jared Baumann, vice president technology innovation at NCTC. “Our strategic partnership with Qwilt will not only help our members to deliver content in the most efficient mannor, but it also turns the tables by allowing our operators to now monetize the traffic that their networks are carrying.”

“The way we consume video has changed, and content delivery must change with it,” added Alon Maor, CEO and co-founder of Qwilt. “Our shared vision is to help NCTC members enable Open Caching in their networks as a core component of their broadband infrastructure. Together with NCTC, we will help their members establish a content delivery platform that will serve as a foundation for today’s applications and new experiences coming in the future.”

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. It represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition.