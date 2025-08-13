USGA Deal Keeps Golf’s U.S. Open With NBCU Through 2032

Golfer J.J. Spaun celebrates his win at the 2025 U.S. Open in Oakmont, Pa.

STAMFORD, Conn., and LIBERTY CORNER, N.J.—NBCUniversal has extended its media rights agreement with the United States Golf Association (USGA) through 2032. Its current deal expires in 2026.

The deal includes media rights for the men’s U.S. Open and other USGA tournaments for NBC and Peacock, as well as on networks owned by Versant, which will be spun off from Comcast this year.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Puck’s John Ourand has reported that NBC will be paying around $93 million a year.

“The USGA has been an important partner of ours for most of the last 30 years and we’re extraordinarily proud of our relationship with their leadership team,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said. “We have built something incredibly special with the U.S. Open on NBC. We look forward to further advancing and enhancing our coverage of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, and U.S. Senior Open across NBC and Peacock through 2032.”

As a result of the deal, NBC will be the exclusive broadcast home of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open. The deal also includes provisions that the U.S. Open will continue to have the most broadcast hours of any major championship, at least 25 hours of coverage.

In addition, NBCU’s streaming service Peacock will simulstream all USGA programming airing on NBC and will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.

The agreement also includes post-spinoff provisions for Versant’s Golf Channel and USA Network to have media rights through 2032.

More specifically, USA Network will provide coverage of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, while Golf Channel will carry coverage of the U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Senior Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur, U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Girls’ Junior, U.S. Adaptive Open, Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

The new elements of the agreement will begin in 2027 following the conclusion of the current pact in 2026.

“We’re proud to partner with the USGA and present coverage of 11 USGA championships across USA Network and Golf Channel,” said Matt Hong, president of sports, at Versant. “The USGA championships represent some of the most prestigious events in all of golf. USA Network’s reach and Golf Channel’s reputation as the television home of the sport are ideal platforms to bring the USGA championships to golf fans across the country.”

NBCU described the coverage highlights as follows: