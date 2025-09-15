Comcast NBCU and NBCU Local Award $2.5 Million to Nonprofits

NEW YORK—Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local have announced that a total of $2.5 million has been awarded in 2025 to 69 nonprofit organizations servicing one of the 11 markets in the U.S. where the NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations operate.

Since the initiative was started in 2018, the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants has provided $21 million to 615 nonprofit organizations.

“Local nonprofits are essential to our communities, and provide so many of the meaningful services and support that would otherwise be unavailable to our friends, neighbors and loved ones,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local. “We are proud to invest in these tremendous organizations and help advance their important missions, and we are thankful to Comcast NBCUniversal for making this program possible.”

For the eighth year, the competitive grant challenge is awarding unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits making a difference in local communities. Applications were accepted in three categories: youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2025 application window for 501(c)(3) nonprofits was March 11 through April 11.

“The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants help nonprofits build on the work they’re already doing, whether it’s educating and empowering youth, developing the next generation of talent, or fostering community engagement,” said Jessica Clancy, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal. “This year’s grants continue our focus on supporting organizations that are deeply connected to their communities and uniquely positioned to create lasting impact.”

Nonprofits receiving funds serve communities in the following NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS), Miami (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com .

