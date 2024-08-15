MRMC To Unveil Studiobot LT, Cinebot At IBC 2024

SURREY, U.K.—Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company, will showcase the new Studiobot LT for broadcast workflows, as well as the Cinebot range for cinematography at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will unveil its range of technological innovations in two stands covering both motion control (Stand 12.C20) and broadcast (Stand 11.C28). Both booths will show examples of seamless workflows involving MRMC, Nikon and Red.

In MRMC’s broadcast stand, which Nikon Europe and RED will share, the company will highlight the launch of the Studiobot LT. Designed for permanent or semi-permanent studio productions, the new robot is easy to get up and running. A flexible solution, Studiobot LT supports a wide envelope of motion to enable content creators to improve output quality in a small footprint, the company said.

The Studiobot LT supports up to 22 pounds (10kg), it is well-suited for box cameras with a typical studio lens. Offering native support for broadcast serial lenses, Studiobot LT can drive external lens motors. It also comes equipped with numerous safety features and a tally lamp for studio deployment, it said.

There is also a choice of base and mounting for floor, ceiling, or a track. The system is easily controlled via an industry-leading software interface, provides FreeD positional data and offers an API for integration with studio automation systems, which makes it suitable for integration into VR environments and advanced broadcast workflows, it said.

The company’s motion control stand will feature the new Cinebot Max. User-friendly and portable, the 3.3-foot (1.75m) arm of Cinebot Max makes it well-suited for on-location filming. Building upon the PushMoco technology developed for the Cinebot Mini, the Max’s arm can be maneuvered into any position by hand. Camera movements can then be played back seamlessly.

See MRMC at IBC 2024 Stands 11.C28 and 12.C20.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors