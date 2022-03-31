Media Choice Deployed Technology From Dejero for Live Dutch Election Coverage

During the Dutch municipal elections, live camera feeds from various city halls were sent via Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters to WayPoint receivers located in Media Choice Group’s data centers.

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero has announced that the Dutch media and production company Media Choice Group relied on Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters and WayPoint receivers for its clients’ local coverage of the Dutch municipal elections on 17th March, 2022.

The Dejero technology allowed Media Choice to deliver 32 simultaneous live broadcasts from various locations across the Netherlands.

“We deployed EnGo transmitters to our clients reporting from the field,” explained Ferry Ouwendijk, director/CEO FilmPartners - Media Choice Group, who said that reliability, low latency and ease of use were key factors in Media Choice Group’s decision to use Dejero technology.

“Smart Blending Technology is used to combine cellular networks from diverse carriers and the result is reliable connectivity that is second to none,” Ouwendijk said. “The coverage was a complete success and our clients were very happy with the uninterrupted connectivity and flawless low latency transmission that Dejero delivered. The EnGo is also incredibly easy to use, so very little training is required.”

Six Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters, carried in backpacks, enabled field reporters to transmit live camera feeds from the different city halls and locations of the political parties across Rotterdam, the Hague and general Amsterdam area. This allowed for the transmission of high-quality live video with glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds over the bonded cellular connections.

The EnGo mobile transmitter backpacks were offered in addition to other stationary and mobile transmission solutions provided by Media Choice Group for temporary studio feeds from a location with Fiber/DSL/KA-SAT/DOCSIS connectivity.

“The EnGo also offers an intercom feature for two-way, full-duplex voice communication between the studio and field personnel to enhance collaboration. It also has AES 256 encryption to keep audio and video data secure when transported over public internet links,” Ouwendijk added.

The live feeds from the EnGo were sent to WayPoint receivers located in Media Choice Group’s data centers. The WayPoint receivers reconstructed and decoded the compressed HEVC or AVC video from the EnGo transmitters for broadcast to various local TV channels and streaming platform audiences following the election results live.

Media Choice's Service Operation Center currently manages hundreds of playout and contributed (fiber or satellite) linear signals and the processing of numerous non-linear content files. Video and data are distributed to broadcasters, satellite uplink and/or (Cable/OTT) linear TV or VOD platforms. The live center also remotely monitors and supports systems and operations of international productions for FilmPartners and other partner companies.