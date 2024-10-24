Matt Simon Advances to VP of Scripps News

CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps has named veteran journalist Matt Simon as vice president of Scripps News. In the new role, Simon will be responsible for the vision, overall leadership, editorial identity and programming for Scripps News' national, centralized news organization.

Prior to the promotion, Simon was deputy managing editor and senior executive producer of Scripps News. He manages the production of distributed and syndicated content across Scripps News and Scripps Local Media. These productions include the programs “Scripps News Reports” and “Good to Know,” as well as daily co-produced newscasts across local stations. Simon joined Scripps News in 2018 and has launched or revamped several primetime programs.

Before Scripps News, Simon worked for GCTN, Chinese television's English language network, leading international productions and special events including its first-ever live coverage of a U.S. presidential election. He also produced programs for The Weather Channel in Atlanta and WJZ-TV Baltimore.

In September, Scripps announced it would end the over-the-air broadcast of Scripps News on Nov. 15. Its national news programming will remain on all streaming and digital platforms with weekday live coverage from the field—now aligned more closely with Scripps’ 60-plus local stations.

The national Scripps News team will serve as a news service for local stations. Simon will report to Scripps Senior Vice President of Local Media Dean Littleton in executing the content strategy for Scripps' local and national news teams.

“Matt has been a key member of the Scripps News leadership team over the last six years—overseeing several award-winning productions, reimagining primetime programming and leading joint reporting initiatives between our national and local teams,” Littleton said. “I look forward to working alongside Matt to deepen the integration between Scripps News and Local Media.”