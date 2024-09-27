E.W. Scripps to `Wind Down Scripps News’ 24/7 National News Programming'

The E.W. Scripps company has decided to wind down the 24/7 national news coverage on Scripps News on Nov. 15 and end the over-the-air broadcast feed of Scripps News, citing lower than expected advertising revenue. The move will results in more than 200 job losses.

It will, however, continue to stream the Scripps News on digital and streaming platforms.

In an internal email sent to employees on Sept. 27, Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company, said that “after Nov. 15, we will be winding down Scripps News’ 24/7 national news programming.”

“Scripps News will no longer broadcast over the air, although it will remain on streaming and digital platforms with weekday live coverage from the field,” he wrote in the email obtained by TV Tech. “A core reporting team, based primarily in Washington, D.C., also will serve Scripps’ local stations’ news operations with national and international journalism. As a result of these changes, we expect to eliminate more than 200 jobs.”

Symson called the news “difficult and painful” and said “our plans are still developing, but as rumors have spread this week, we felt we owed it to you to tell you what we could as soon as possible.”

“Over the last two years, Scripps News’ live anchored coverage and documentary programming have grown its linear television audience, but the prospects for the necessary revenue growth haven’t materialized, despite our sales teams’ efforts,” Symson added. “Scripps News’ current financial position is what has led me to the decision to scale back our approach to 24-hour news and over-the-air coverage.”

“Amidst an already difficult linear television advertising marketplace, many brands and agencies have decided that advertising around national news is just too risky for them given the polarized nature of this country, no matter the accolades and credentials a news organization like Scripps receives for its objectivity. I vehemently disagree, but it is hurting Scripps News, along with every other national linear and digital news outlet,” he noted.

Symson stressed that the decision “is not the end of Scripps News as an important part of our company. We expect approximately 50 Scripps News staff members will remain to report for our local news audiences and produce the streaming and digital content, all under the Scripps News brand. We will prioritize field reporting, our strong political coverage, investigative reporting and our digital and social media presence. This company has a long history of national reporting for local audiences, and Scripps News will continue to connect our viewers to the important events and ideas outside of their communities.”

“I want to be clear that this move in no way reflects disappointment with Scripps News’ work,” he also stressed. “I am very proud of the news organization that Scripps President of News Kate O’Brian and the Scripps News team have built over the past several years. The investigative work, the documentaries, the long-form storytelling, the talent, the daily content did not take a back seat to anyone. The commitment to journalism and the dedication to excellence by the entire team has been unwavering.”