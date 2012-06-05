Matrox releases Adobe Creative Suite 6 drivers

Matrox Video Products Group has released support for the new Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium software and Adobe Mercury Transmit with the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card.

The Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. They enable users to encode H.264 files for delivery to the web, iPad and iPhone up to 5x faster than software alone, without sacrificing quality. In addition, MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe or ExpressCard/34.

Other features include 10-bit hardware scaling, the HDMI Calibration Utility and closed captioning workflows.

Release 7.0 for Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and Mojito MAX for Windows and release 3.1 for Mac OS are now available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.