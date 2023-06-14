CoxReps, Gamut Combine to Form New Local TV Ad Company Locality

CoxReps and Gamut have been combined to form a new company, Locality, focusing on local TV advertising. The two companies were acquired by One Equity Partners in August 2022.

“Formed through the union of CoxReps and Gamut, two widely respected media sales organizations, Locality is a new brand that brings together the best technology, people and premium inventory in both broadcast and streaming, the new company said in its announcement. ”This comes at a time when brand advertisers are seeking authentic connections with local consumers and are looking for targeted, efficient, and attributable results. Each company brings with it a seasoned team that will continue to service its respected constituents, now uniting efforts to solve problems for advertisers, unlocking the power of local video and driving more dollars to local TV advertising.”

Locality has more than 11 locations in the U.S. and the combined companies have served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date.

“TV audiences are fragmenting, as consumers broaden the definition of what it means to be a viewer,” said Mark Rosenthal, executive chairman, Locality. “There’s never been a more opportune time for brand advertisers to localize their own messages for maximum effectiveness. We are uniting technology and people from the best local TV partners in both broadcast and streaming, and investing in the companies, to address the needs of advertisers. By unlocking the tremendous power of local, we can drive more dollars to local video providers nationwide.”

Ann Hailer, president of CoxReps, will now become president of broadcast for Locality. Keith Kazerman, president of Gamut, will now become president of streaming for the new company. Both Hailer and Kazerman will continue to report to Mark Rosenthal.

“At Locality, we are experts in our local marketplaces, and will now help brand advertisers navigate smart broadcast and streaming advertising buys under one roof,” said Hailer. “We’re building on the respective strengths of each company, and are focused on providing maximum value for all of our premier inventory partners. It’s an exciting mission, and we’re just getting started.”

“Locality connects local advertisers to consumers across all platforms, combining the most popular broadcast and streaming TV content with precise targeting to reach the right audiences in the right places at scale,” said Kazerman. “Consumers don’t care how they watch TV or how premium content is delivered, and advertisers are increasingly thinking the same way. We are reaching the right consumers, everywhere, through the power of local video.”