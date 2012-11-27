Lauren Ventura Joins Harmonic as VP of Channels

SAN JOSE, Calif.— Harmonic, video delivery infrastructure company, has appointed Lauren Ventura as its new vice president of channels.



Ventura joins Harmonic with more than two decades of experience driving new business, building channel business programs and executing marketing. As a consultant for Boston Consulting Group and Bain Capital, Ventura worked on channel innovation programs and marketing strategy. Ventura also spent over 15 years at Cisco in senior marketing, services and channel roles, including time as the head of marketing for the Asia-Pacific region.



“Our channel program is a vital component of our overall growth strategy, and her background in building channel business programs and her strategic execution both in the United States and abroad are the right ingredients for taking the Harmonic channel business to the next level, ” Chief Marketing Officer Peter Alexander said of Ventura.



Harmonic also announced that Lawrence R. Kaplan, founding CEO of Omneon, is stepping down from day-to-day operations but will continue as an adviser to the company.



