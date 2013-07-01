JVC to ship 84in professional 4K 60p monitors

JVC will begin shipping its new PS-840UD Professional Series ProVérité and RS‑840UD reference series 4K 84in LCD monitors in June.



Both models offer native screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 — four times the resolution of full HD — as well as 60p input and display capability for professional sports and other high-speed content.





Both models are designed for custom installations where high resolution is a necessity, such as video production studios and trucks, medical imaging and conference rooms.



The PS-840UD includes compatibility with the Intel open pluggable specification (OPS), which makes it well suited for high-end public signage display applications.



The RS-840UD has been licensed with the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) and includes a C3 mode for professional calibration. Precise settings are stored in the monitor for accurate reproduction of film or video content in a variety of viewing environments.



Developed specifically for commercial use, the monitors feature an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth. Housed in a slim bezel with a 178‑degree viewing angle, the ELED Illuminated monitors produce vibrant, natural images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources.