iQiyi Online Video Service Chooses Grass Valley For 4K OB Van Upgrade

BEIJING—Online Chinese video service iQiyi has selected an end-to-end Grass Valley workflow for its Outside Broadcast (OB) van upgrade, driving 4K UHD content production for its streaming audiences, which together total more than 100 million subscribers.

The upgrade includes a suite of future-ready IP-based live production solutions to support 4K UHD production of live entertainment, Grass Valley said.

During the summer, iQiyi purchased a range of Grass Valley LDX86N cameras for its OB fleet to provide 4K UHD and HDR image capture. The cameras can be switched effortlessly between HD and 4K UHD formats based the requirements of individual shows, it said.

Grass Valley’s Karrera K-Frame production switcher provides multiformat support for iQiyi’s production environments. GV Node, Grass Valley’s real-time routing and processing solution, and the Densite 3+ FR4 signal processing frame underpin the IP live production workflow, it said.

The GV Stratus toolset will give iQiyi the means to upgrade and simplify its video production and content management workflows, which is necessary for getting live content on-air across multiple platforms and devices, Grass Valley said.

“Our subscribers are demanding more captivating streaming content — and they want to enjoy it in the highest quality possible,” said iQiyi chief engineer He Yi. “Our goal is to be at the forefront of content creation in China, and as a part of that, unlocking our 4K UHD potential has been a key focus. Grass Valley was the clear choice to partner with. Its technology portfolio provides a smooth and quick transition to IP-enabled workflows fit for the future of media production, and Grass Valley’s industry pedigree and expertise ensures we can trust them to provide reliable and highly-specialized solutions.”

Grass Valley channel partner Beijing Sailing Hightop made the sale.