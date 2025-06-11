NAB Show New York Will Spotlight Creator Economy, Journalism and Sports

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters is filling the agenda for the 2025 NAB Show New York, set for Oct. 21-23 at New York’s Javits Center. Billed as the East Coast’s premier event for media, entertainment and brand storytelling, the show will bring together content creators, production professionals and industry leaders across broadcast, sports, live events, advertising, marketing and film, NAB said.

Alessandra Catanese (Image credit: Brennan Iketani)

Show officials also said NAB Show New York has tapped its first keynote speaker, Alessandra Catanese, CEO of the internet comedy brand Smosh. She’ll start off a day highlighting Creators, Emerging Technologies and the Modern Media Landscape on Thursday, Oct. 23, with a fireside chat where she’ll reveal strategies for building and monetizing loyal fan communities through exclusive content, live streams and direct engagement, NAB said. Catanese will offer actionable insights into the future of audience connection in a shifting cultural and media landscape, according to NAB.

Thursday’s daylong Creator Economy event will be a deep dive into the subject with immersive sessions, VIP tours, networking events and hands-on demos, as well as the ability for creators to test drive and experience the latest in camera, sound and lighting advances on their own throughout the show, NAB said.

Broadcast TV and radio will be in focus on Wednesday, Oct. 22, with two new offerings for 2025, the Future of Journalism Symposium and the Sports Conference Track.

The journalism symposium will explore such topics as AI in news production, hybrid funding models and niche journalism, NAB said. The Sports Track is dedicated programming that brings together broadcasters, leagues, athletes, technology providers and influencers to explore solutions powering the latest trends in live sports content production and delivery, according to NAB.

“NAB Show New York is where 13,000 attendees will connect with 300 exhibitors, discover new trends and test emerging tech,” NAB Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka said. “It’s a must-attend for creators, streamers and broadcasters seeking to elevate their craft and amplify their message.”

The show floor is designed to encourage purposeful networking and learning through interactive demonstrations, panel discussions and an NAB Leadership Foundation-hosted career fair. Among those set to exhibit their latest tech advancements are B&H, Blackmagic, Canon, Chyron, ENCO, Fujinon, Grass Valley, Panasonic, RCS and Ross Video.

Additional NAB Show New York programming will include the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum and Local TV Strategies (in conjunction with TV NewsCheck) on Oct. 22 and Post|Production World New York on Oct. 22-23. The NAB Marconi Radio Awards dinner will be held Oct. 21 at Manhattan’s Edison Ballroom, celebrating radio excellence and outstanding industry achievements, NAB said.

Registration for NAB Show New York will open in late July. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com.