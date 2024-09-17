IBC 2024 Attendance Up Nearly 5%

The 2024 IBC Show, which wrapped up yesterday at the RAI Amsterdam, saw a nearly 5% increase over the 2023 event.

IBC announced that 45,085 visitors from 170 countries converged on the RAI Amsterdam during the show, which ran from Sept. 13-16, approximately 4.69% more than the 43,065 that attended the 2023 event. That show saw a 16% rise in attendance from the 2022 show, the first IBC since 2019, after having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

The number of exhibitors was also up to 1,350, 100 more than in 2023, and the amount of exhibition space reached 46,000 square meters, exceeding the previous year’s total of 44,500 square meters.

“IBC continued on an upward trajectory in 2024, with tremendous turnout across the entire IBC community as people gathered in Amsterdam to explore the technological advances and market dynamics redefining our industry,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer. “In a year marked by major events such as the Olympics and national elections, there was an extremely positive buzz at IBC2024. This year’s show addressed soaring interest in trends such as AI’s leap from theory to real-world applications, how the industry is fighting disinformation in news, and the need to foster talent and diversity across media, entertainment and technology.”

Other themes that took center stage at IBC2024 included sustainability, 5G, cloud, esports, immersive experiences, over-the-top (OTT) and streaming, adtech, metaverse, edge computing, and connected technologies. Many of these were addressed in the three-day IBC Conference, relocated to the Auditorium Complex at the RAI, as well as in the various show floor theatres and by many of the exhibitors themselves on their stands.

A number of IBC2024’s defining themes were also focuses of the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, which this year included another IBC first: the AI Media Production Lab, exploring a series of projects in which some of the industry’s most inventive innovators collaborated on specific AI concepts. One of the hottest Accelerator projects—also addressed in the IBC Conference—was ‘Design Your Weapons in the Fight Against Disinformation’, which aimed to develop an industry-wide understanding of the challenges and abuses being faced today by all media outlets in helping audiences identify trustworthy news and information.

The new AI Tech Zone, powered by EBU, featured AI pioneers sharing insights into how the technology will impact the future and how it is already transforming media in areas such as discoverability, news verification, and creating immersive experiences.

Another new feature at IBC2024 was the Audio Visual (AV) buyers’ event on the eve of the show. Working with the AV User Group, media technology companies at the show were able to actively engage with major AV purchasers such as Arup, AstraZeneca, Bank of America, Barclays, Deliveroo, Direct Line Group, KPMG, Schroders, Sopra Steria, UBS, and WPP.

The inaugural, free-to-attend IBC Talent Programme featured discussions on mentoring the industry’s next generation, recruitment challenges, and the importance of diverse perspectives for driving innovation. The program was preceded by the World Skills Café, run by Global Media and Entertainment Manifesto, which took place at the RAI the day before the show.

“In the last few years, IBC has gone from strength to strength, with exhibitors continuing to find more ways to make the most of the show as we add new features and grow its scope and reach,” said IBC Director Steve Connolly. “The feedback we get is incredibly positive, with many seeing IBC evolving as an increasingly important incubator of media tech innovation, as well as maintaining our status as an essential networking destination and source of intelligence on new industry trends and developments.”

All content sessions from IBC2024 will be made available online following the show. The 2025 IBC Show will return to the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 12-15.