HPA Issues Engineering Excellence Award Call for Entries

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) this week issued a call for entries for its 2019 Engineering Excellence Award.

The award, in its 14th year, honors the companies and individuals who draw upon their technical and creative ingenuity to develop breakthrough technologies, HPA said. Submissions close on May 24.

“True success in our field lies in making it possible for filmmakers to realize their artistic visions. It is that goal that drives the development of technical and engineering processes that bring that vision to life,” said Joachim Zell, VP of Technology for EFILM and chair of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award Committee.

“The Engineering Excellence Award is a highly competitive honor, judged and awarded by tried-and-tested leaders in the field, and the past winners have changed the course of entertainment technology,” added Zell.

Last year’s winners were Blackmagic Design, Canon, Cinnafilm and IBM Aspera and Telestream.

Rules of the peer-judged award are available online. Applicants present to a blue-ribbon industry panel June 22 at the IMAX facility in Los Angeles. Winners will be honored during the HPA Awards Gala, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Next month, HPA will issue a call for entries for awards in the categories of Outstanding Color Grading, Editing, Sound and Visual Effects for feature film, television and commercials. Recipients in these categories also will be honored at the awards gala.

For more information visit the HPA Awards website.