Hightouch Launches New CTV Advertising Offering

SAN FRANCISCO—Consumer data platform provider Hightouch has announced a new solution it said will streamline and accelerate connected TV (CTV) advertising.

This unified offering allows advertisers to target match, and measure first-party audiences across the currently fragmented CTV landscape of demand-side platforms, original equipment manufacturer platforms and various measurement tools.

“We’ve helped brands like PetSmart, Warner Music and WeightWatchers use their data to drive incremental revenue and ROAS through strategic cross-sell, win-back, look-alike and suppression campaigns,” Hightouch Co-CEO Tejas Manohar said. “Now, we are expanding first-party targeting, identity matching, and measurement to direct CTV channels like OEMs and streaming apps where, historically, fragmentation has been a real challenge.”

Hightouch said its “composable CDP,” a marketing solution that integrates customer data from multiple sources into a centralized data warehouse, solves these problems by empowering advertisers with a fast, affordable and automated solution that offers:

Easy and automated audience management: Build audiences from the first-party data that already exists in your data warehouse. Auto-refresh audiences daily to keep targeting fresh and maintain compliance with opt-outs.

Programmatic and direct CTV activation: Sync first-party audiences to major DSPs and OEM CTV platforms in one place, including LG Ad Solutions, Roku Advertising, Samsung Ads and Vizio Ads.

CTV Identity Matching: Enhance the reach and accuracy of campaigns with the click of a button by matching offline identities to household CTV devices through Hightouch's third-party identity graph.

Brand, Tune-in and Sales Lift Measurement: Gain insights into brand lift with Dynata and tune-in with iSpot.tv. Run cross-channel holdout tests directly from Hightouch to measure channel and campaign-level lift on offline sales.

In addition, Hightouch does not charge advertisers any add-on fees or CPMs to run campaigns targeting those audiences.

In launching the product, Hightouch made note of some early adopters, including measurement firm iSpot, and some use cases.

“At iSpot, we've been working to streamline CTV measurement for years,” executive vice president, business development Tom Keaveney said. ”That’s why we're excited to collaborate with Hightouch to enable customers to untangle data sharing for measurement across first-party audiences. Hightouch’s platform cuts out that complexity, allowing our customers to focus on applying our insights to optimize campaigns faster.”

Hightouch also reported that a major US sports league switched from their legacy data onboarding provider to its offering, removing the need for manual data management while speeding up onboarding time from 2-plus weeks to less than a day. Due to low operational overhead and affordable vendor costs, they reduced the total cost of ownership by 40%, the company reported.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In another case, one of the nation’s largest food delivery apps ran a targeted subscription upsell campaign with a major OEM platform for the first time by syncing bespoke consumer and subscription data directly from its warehouse to the media provider. With Hightouch's integrated identity solution, the data platform increased the food-delivery brand’s audience reach by 81.28% compared to first-party data alone.

To learn more, click here.