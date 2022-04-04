Haivision Completes Acquisition Of Aviwest
The deal enables Haivision to advance product development and customer service
MONTREAL—Haivision has announced completion of it $29.6 million acquisition of mobile IP-based live video transmission specialist Aviwest.
The company acquired 100% of the shares of Aviwest on a cash-free and debt-free basis for cash consideration. Aviwest had revenues of about $15.1 million in 2021.
The acquisition brings a comprehensive video contribution solution, now with 5G support, to Haivision customers. The Aviwest portfolio, which includes network bonding technology, offers high-quality video content contribution solutions for broadcast, sports and live event production via fixed and mobile networks, Haivision said.
“The Aviwest acquisition is a defining milestone for Haivision, and we are excited to add Aviwest’s impressive technology and deep domain expertise to Haivision’s product portfolio, helping us further deliver on our goal of developing innovative solutions to better serve our customers,” said Haivision president and CEO Mirko Wicha.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Aviwest to the Haivision family," he continued. "With complementary technology and a shared vision, we are uniquely positioned to shape the future of video contribution.”
Haivision and Aviwest will jointly exhibit at the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas in booths W4333MR, W4334MR and W5205.
More information is available on the Haivision website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
