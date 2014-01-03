Gray's Jim Ocon Heads to Dallas Fox O&O
COLORADO SPRINGS — Gray Television Group’s vice president of technology, Jim Ocon, has left the station group and agreed to take a new position as vice president of engineering at KDFW in Dallas, which is owned by Fox Television Stations.
Ocon will be moving his family from Colorado Springs to Dallas in January and starting the new post in February, he told B&C in an interview.
