Gray Unveils Coverage Plans for Democratic National Convention

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced comprehensive coverage plans for the 2024 Democratic National Convention that include Gray’s Washington DC Bureau and news teams from 13 Gray affiliates reporting from Chicago on the local impact of the presidential and vice presidential nomination process and the Democratic party platform.

Starting Monday, August 19, through the conclusion of the convention on Thursday, August 22, the coverage will be carried on Gray’s local affiliates and Local News Live, Gray’s national news network that provides live streaming coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps.

“The combined reporting power of Local News Live, the DC Bureau, and Gray newsrooms will provide substantial DNC coverage with a unique local perspective to our 113 markets across the country,” Gray’s COO Sandy Breland said. “All Gray-owned Wisconsin news operations will send reporting teams to the convention, including WMTV in Madison, WBAY in Green Bay, WEAU in Eau Claire, WSAW in Wausau, and KBJR in Superior (Duluth). In addition, news crews from Gray affiliates WANF in Atlanta, Georgia, AZ Family in Phoenix, Arizona, WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, KHNL in Honolulu, Hawaii, WCAX in Burlington, Vermont, KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota, KEYC in Mankato, Minnesota, and KVLY in Fargo, North Dakota will be on site to provide daily coverage.”

“We are dedicated to covering the biggest stories through a local lens,” added Lisa Allen, general manager of Gray’s Washington Operation. “With journalists in more than 100 markets, Gray’s teams can cover more ground than any other news source through Election Day.”