Gray Media Names Blake Sebo GM of Stations in Anchorage, Alaska

ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Blake Sebo as the next general manager of KTUU and KYES, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliates in Anchorage, Alaska.

Blake Sebo has nearly twenty years of experience in the broadcast television industry.

(Image credit: Gray Media)

Most recently, he served as sales manager at KHBS/KHOG-TV in Fort Smith-Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he helped lead the team to the first #1 audited finish in station history.

Previously, he served thirteen years as the marketing and research director at KFSM-TV in Fort Smith, working closely with creative services, news, and sales to leverage research into a dominant #1 position in both ratings and revenue. Blake served as a board member for the March of Dimes and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

“I am thrilled to join Alaska’s most-watched media organization and look forward to getting to know the people of Anchorage and continuing our team’s tradition of news excellence and community commitment,” said Blake.

Gray Media owns local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households.