Gray Media Names Blake Sebo GM of Stations in Anchorage, Alaska
He will oversee Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliates in the market
ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Blake Sebo as the next general manager of KTUU and KYES, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliates in Anchorage, Alaska.
Blake Sebo has nearly twenty years of experience in the broadcast television industry.
Most recently, he served as sales manager at KHBS/KHOG-TV in Fort Smith-Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he helped lead the team to the first #1 audited finish in station history.
Previously, he served thirteen years as the marketing and research director at KFSM-TV in Fort Smith, working closely with creative services, news, and sales to leverage research into a dominant #1 position in both ratings and revenue. Blake served as a board member for the March of Dimes and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
“I am thrilled to join Alaska’s most-watched media organization and look forward to getting to know the people of Anchorage and continuing our team’s tradition of news excellence and community commitment,” said Blake.
Gray Media owns local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
