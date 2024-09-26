FuboTV Launches Multiview Beta on Select Roku Devices

NEW YORK—Live TV streamer FuboTV launched its popular Multiview feature in beta on select Roku devices. The beta feature is expected to launch on additional Roku devices in the coming weeks.

With today’s launch, Fubo says it is the first virtual MVPD (vMVPD) to bring user-configurable multiviewing to Roku. Fubo customers can select and stream up to four live channels simultaneously with Multiview beta. In a not-so-subtle dig to competitor Youtube TV—which also features live multiviewing for selected sports—Fubo says its Multiview feature is fully customizable and available for all Fubo channels “unlike some multiviewing features on other streaming platforms,” and particularly lends itself to live sports and news.

Prior to today’s announcement, Fubo’s Multiview feature has only been available on Apple TV since 2020.

With approximately 150,000 new content assets available to consumers every day in both live and VOD, across sports, news and entertainment, Fubo says its Multiview feature will enable “a seamless way for consumers to customize their user experience with the most meaningful content to them, at the moment it matters,” and “is a key component of Fubo’s product personalization strategy.”

“Multiview has been one of our most loved features and we’re thrilled to expand it to Roku users,” said Isaac Josephson, senior vice president, product management, Fubo. “With Multiview and a suite of product features that enable content discovery and personalization, Fubo’s goal is to ensure fans never miss a moment of their favorite content.”

Watch a demo here .