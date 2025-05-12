Fox’s New DTC Streaming Service Gets a Name

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—Fox Corporation has announced that it will call its direct-to-consumer streaming service Fox One.

The company said the service is on track to launch later this year before the NFL and college football seasons but has not released pricing.

Fox One will bring all of Fox's news, sports, entertainment and content together in one dynamic streaming platform, giving cord-cutters and cord-nevers access to live streaming and on-demand content from "the full portfolio of Fox brands including Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Deportes, Fox Local Stations and the Fox network as well as the option to bundle Fox Nation within one platform," the company reported.

"We know that Fox has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and Fox One is designed to reach outside of the pay-TV bundle and deliver all the best Fox branded content directly to viewers wherever they are," said Pete Distad, CEO, Fox One. "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

In addition to many other exciting features, Fox One will feature advanced personalization technology that adapts to viewing preferences while seamlessly integrating live and video on-demand content in a cohesive experience.

More information is available at www.Fox.com/FoxOne .