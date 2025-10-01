Foreign Streamers Spend Less Time Watching U.S.-Produced Content: Study

BRISTOL, U.K.—The popularity of U.S. content from three major streaming services with foreign viewers has declined over the past five years, while those same viewers have increased their time spent watching non-U.S. produced content, according to new research from global streaming media measurement company Digital i.

The research reveals the share of viewing time devoted to U.S. content in other countries has decreased 7% on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video over the past five years.

Between Q1 2020 and Q2 2025, the percentage of combined viewing time spent watching U.S.-made content on these three streaming platforms, as viewed in 19 non-U.S. countries, dropped from 52% to 45%, Digital i said.

(Image credit: Digital i)

Digital i measured the share of viewing time devoted to U.S. and non-U.S. content by streaming audiences in Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Overall share of viewing time devoted to content produced outside of the U.S. in these countries rose in correlation from 37% in Q1 2020 to an equal 45% in Q2 2025 as audiences have begun to spend more of their viewing time watching non-U.S. programming on these streaming services.

The remainder of viewing time was devoted to co-productions between the U.S. and other countries, with this figure remaining relatively consistent over the period.

Within the United States, the share of viewing time spent watching locally produced content has remained comparatively steady in recent years.

In Q2 2025, U.S. viewers spent 62% of their viewing time watching U.S.-made content and 25% watching non-U.S. content on these services. The remaining 13% was spent viewing co-productions between the U.S. and other countries.

More information is available on the Digital i website.