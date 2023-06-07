FilmRise Surpasses 250 FAST Channel Mark
Plans to launch another 133 in 2023 for a total of 384 FAST channels by the end of the year
NEW YORK—FilmRise has announced that it has surpassed the 250 FAST channel mark with its global offering and that it plans to launch another 133 services in 2023, which will bring its total offering to 384 channels available in the U.S. and internationally.
Just within the last month, FilmRise said that it has launched 18 new channels across Google TV, LG, Rakuten, Plex and Vizio.
“We have been forecasting for years how FAST was going to emerge as one of the primary ways viewers consume their entertainment,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise in a statement announcing the growth. “Even more so, we have been diligent in having our sights on FAST’s rapid growth in the digital industry overseas. I am happy to say that we have kept our ‘eye on the prize,’ and have achieved this major global footprint in the ever-expanding and consistently changing streaming business.”
The company also reported that FilmRise has achieved 90% global reach on connected devices with a combination of branded apps as well as curated and single channels on all the major CTV device manufacturers, including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Fire TV, LG and others.
The company said it currently has 251 FAST channels live with 192 FAST Channels in North America, 53 in Europe, and 6 in LATAM. It plans to launch an additional 133 FAST channels across platforms including Freevee, Vizio, Plex, Sling, and Rakuten within the next few months.
