EVS Offers Advanced IP Network Control Capabilities

LIÈGE, Belgium—Live video tech provider EVS has released the latest version of its broadcast control and monitoring system, Cerebrum v2.3 at the 2022 NAB Show .

Cerebrum version 2.3 introduces a new SDN license called ‘IP Core’, and a new web client, which together bring higher visibility and control to today’s increasingly complex production infrastructures.

As broadcasters worldwide continue their shift to IP, this new IP Core SDN license addresses the need for tighter network management. Integrated within Cerebrum, “it allows for the control of increasingly complex network topologies without adding additional complexity for the operators,” explained Matt Salvidge, solutions manager at EVS.

“The automatic steering of flows protects against over-subscription, whilst the monitoring capabilities allow simple troubleshooting by the engineering teams,” he added.

Also at the 2022 NAB Show, EVS unveiled Cerebrum’s new web client.

Users who previously had to install their Cerebrum client application on a Windows-based PC or laptop, can now view their customized control interfaces in a HTML5 web browser. This enables them to monitor and control their customized router panels and other graphical user interfaces in a more flexible way, whether from within control rooms, equipment rooms, or remotely from any device.