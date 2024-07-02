EverPass Media Acquires UPshow

NEW YORK—EverPass Media has acquired UPshow, a leading on-premise entertainment and performance marketing platform, in a deal that will allow the NFL Sunday Ticket to be streamed at commercial bars, restaurants and other businesses for the first time ever.

EverPass Media is an media platform that was launched by the NFL and RedBird Capital Partner last year. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the integration of UPshow into the EverPass offerings, businesses will now have the option to stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting with the upcoming 2024 NFL season. EverPass and UPshow are currently partners for Peacock Sports Pass, a sports package offering commercial businesses access to select events from Peacock’s live sports content library, including Big Ten football and basketball, Premier League and the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil.

In addition to the UPShow deal, EverPass also announced that TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, has made a strategic investment in EverPass. Mark Shapiro, president and COO of TKO, has joined the Board of EverPass, joining representatives from RedBird Capital and 32 Equity.

“Just over a year ago we launched EverPass with a mission of creating the preeminent live sports and entertainment media platform built specifically for commercial establishments,” Derek Chang, EverPass executive chairman, said. “Today’s announcements mark two important steps towards that goal. Adding UPshow’s impressive technology stack to our existing and growing content library gives us the infrastructure to continue to scale our business model and innovate around the out-of-home viewing experience while also giving business owners complete control of their entertainment content. We’re also glad to welcome Mark Shapiro and TKO to EverPass, whose leadership and expertise will support our continued growth as we look to be at the forefront of the shifting sports, media and entertainment ecosystem.”

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we’re seeing the true value of premium content,” added Alex Kaplan, EverPass CEO. “Having access to this content – and knowing how to monetize it with creative and engaging experiences – is essential to growing businesses as well as fanbases, which is what makes EverPass a vital partner for operators and rightsholders. We’re excited that through this acquisition, commercial businesses will now be able to stream NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time ever.”

Founded in 2015 by Adam Hirsen and Matt Gibbs, UPshow is the leading on-premise entertainment and performance marketing platform for screens, powering over 30,000 screens at hospitality, healthcare, automotive services and fitness locations across the country. The platform features robust marketing tools and an entertainment library of over 500 ad-free channels – ranging from live event streaming and hyper-local sports to breaking news and viral videos as well as cutting-edge second screen engagement features.

Adam Hirsen, CEO at UPshow, said, “We’re excited to start this next chapter of growth, now as a part of EverPass. Our ability to provide premium, in-demand content, like NFL Sunday Ticket, coupled with next-generation, live-engagement tools that bring operators a streamlined user experience and the opportunity to engage with clientele is unmatched and creates a must-have product and media platform for businesses. With our shared vision and complementary strengths, we are well-positioned to lead the evolution of on-premise entertainment and marketing.”

The addition of UPshow provides vital technology infrastructure and streaming solutions to EverPass. EverPass described the key functional highlights of its integration with UPshow as follows: