Dream Chip Technologies Will Unveil Atom Two Rainproof POV Camera at IBC2025

GARBSEN, Germany—Dream Chip Technologies will unveil the Atom Two Rainproof point-of-view camera during IBC2025, set for Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The self-contained camera measures 1.165 inches by 1.165 inches by 1.338 inches (29.6 x 29.6 x 34 millimeters) and weighs 1.94 ounces (55 grams), including lens and stereo microphone. The camera has an integral 4.5-mm lens providing a 90-degree field of view, which makes it well-suited to many POV camera applications, ranging from body-worn referee cameras and goal mounts to the masts of racing yachts and mini drones, the company said.

The environmental protection built into the Atom Two Rainproof protects against anything the weather offers. Image quality is assured due to the camera’s global shutter, eliminating the visible distortions and artifacts produced by rolling shutter cameras, Dream Chip said.

“Our customers are producing some of the most exciting and high value live television, and they are constantly looking to give ever more immersion for the viewer,” said Dr. Jan Peter Berns, chief strategy officer and chief financial officer at Dream Chip. “That means more viewpoints, but more cameras cannot mean more engineering or operational requirement; the POV cameras have to perform flawlessly, whatever the circumstances, all the time.

“Atom Two Rainproof delivers the reliability broadcasters demand,” said Berns. “Together with the global shutter, that makes it simple to match the Atom Two to system cameras, so directors can freely intercut without visual disturbances. The outcome is more insight, more angles, and higher production values for the viewer.”

