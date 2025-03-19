Dream Chip to Debut World’s Smallest Global Shutter Broadcast Camera at 2025 NAB Show
AtomTwo camera is just slightly smaller than a ping pong ball
GARBSEN, Germany—Dream Chip Technologies, which specializes in miniature and point-of-view cameras, is launching its latest innovation, the AtomTwo camera, at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9.
In a self-contained package just 29mm x 29mm x 33mm, the new AtomTwo offers stunning HDR quality with a huge dynamic range, the company said. The integral 4.5mm lens provides a 90˚ field of view, perfect for body-worn ref cams as well as fixed POV uses. Weighing only 55g, including lens and stereo microphone, it is also perfect for mounting on a miniature drone, giving broadcasters viewpoints which have been impossible in the past.
Dream Chip says the AtomTwo is the smallest camera with a global shutter available on the market today, where it is vital in high-value productions like sports, where a rolling shutter creates very visible distortions and disturbances. The global shutter capture in the AtomTwo delivers clean, sharp images, they said.
The excellent color reproduction, global shutter and wide colour gamut make it simple to match to box cameras in major productions. Being able to cut freely between the AtomTwo and system cameras frees directors from creative restrictions and delivers higher production values to the viewer.
“During the development programme of the AtomTwo we had experienced users come in and really put the camera through its paces,” said Dr.-Ing. Jan Peter Berns, CSO / CFO at Dream Chip. “They found they could match it to a system camera so well that it was hard for even an expert shader to tell which was which.”
The new AtomTwo camera will be demonstrated at NAB, alongside the range of Atom cameras.
Dream Chip Technologies will be in Booth N1807 in the North Hall of the LVCC.
For more information, visit atom-camera.com.
