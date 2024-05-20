DLT Launches 80’s Sitcom Flashback Fast Channel

NEW YORK—DLT Entertainment has announced the launch of 80’s Sitcom Flashback, a FAST Channel exclusively curated to celebrate the comedies that dominated primetime TV in the 1980s.

DLT has tapped Amagi to provide technology and services for the launches.

DLT Entertainment, an innovator in adapting U.K. formats, will utilize their library of classic sitcoms to launch 80’s Sitcom Flashback across FAST streaming platforms beginning this month. The channel, which debuts on global streaming media platform Plex, will roll out across other streaming platforms including Free Movies Plus and Anoki in the second quarter 2024, Donald Taffner Jr., president of DLT Entertainment reported.

The programming line-up will feature the acclaimed “Three’s Company” starring John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt, which was adapted from the British sitcom “Man About The House’; two spinoffs - the cult favorite “The Ropers” starring Norman Fell, Audra Lindley and Jeffrey Tambor; “Three’s A Crowd” starring John Ritter, Mary Cadorette, and Robert Mandan; plus “Too Close For Comfort” starring Ted Knight and Jim J. Bullock; and the hidden gem “Check It Out!” starring Don Adams in this post-“Get Smart” sitcom set in a supermarket.

“In these last few years, I’ve been blown away again and again by how much people still love these classic shows,” said Taffner. “They just can’t seem to get enough. That’s why we decided to bring them all together in a FAST channel and call it 80’s Sitcom Flashback,” said Mr. Taffner. “It’s a place for audiences to go when they want to just lean back, binge away, and laugh their heads off. These series have a sensibility that people really get hooked on. And with this amazing roster of brilliant stars – we can’t wait to introduce a whole new generation to their comedic genius.”

Amagi is working with DLT as technical service partner; it will also manage the distribution of 80’s Sitcom Flashback across the FAST streaming platforms.